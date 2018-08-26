Are you (and your mates) strong enough to pull a 60-ton Boeing 757?

DHL Express have launched the fourth edition of the Plane Pull Malta to raise funds for the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

Teams of 20-25 members have a challenge: to pull a DHL Express Boeing 757, weighing 60 tons, for a distance of 20 metres in the fastest possible time. The charity event is taking place on Independence day, Friday 21 September 2018, from 10:30am to 4pm at Safi Aviation Park (Gate 8).

Everyone can participate in the competition either individually or as a group. To take part, each candidate is being asked to donate a modest participation fee of €15.

All they need to do is to download the entry form from the Facebook page Plane Pull Malta, fill it in (name, ID number, signature and preferred time of participation), and send it to [email protected].

If an individual wishes to take part, s/he will then be assigned to a group; if a group of 20-25 persons wishes to take part, then all the names, ID card numbers and signatures are required on the entry form.

During the event, each team will be given one of four time slots in which to successfully pull the aircraft: 11 a.m. to noon; noon to 1 p.m.; 1 to 2 p.m.; or 2 to 3 p.m. For the safety of the participants, an engineer will be in the pilot’s seat to apply the brakes at the end of each pull and a second engineer will be on the ground to give the other engineer instructions.

“I’m glad to be able to renew this friendly competition to raise funds for the Puttinu Cares Foundation,” said Charles Schiavone, Manager of DHL Express Malta. “In the first three editions, the event attracted hundreds of participants and raised over €7,000 for charity.

“The time to beat this year is 31.31 seconds set last year. So, participants, don’t forget your gloves and make sure you are full of energy to break this record.”

Dr Victor Calvagna, Chairman of the Puttinu Cares Foundation, thanked DHL Express for once again choosing the foundation’s cause this year and all participants who intended to patronise this charity event. “We hope people will still be enthusiastic to participate and to contribute to our cause to help families with children suffering from cancer,” he said.