England through to quarter finals after rare penalty shootout victory

It may not be coming home just yet, but it does appear to be browsing Skyscanner for flights – England are World Cup quarter finalists after doing the unthinkable and beating Colombia on penalties.

They now face Sweden in Samara.

The fact that England have won a World Cup match on penalties is remarkable in itself – all previous penalty shootouts have ended in tears for England. Playing in all red kit, harking back to their last successful world Cup final in 1966, the England team desperately wanted to put their forty years of hurt behind them and they’re on their way to doing so.

In a tetchy game that saw six Colombian players booked and some ugly scenes, England played good pressing football in the early first half, starting as Kane headed a cross from Trippia onto the roof of the net in the 15th minute. But Colombia gave as good as they got.

However, Colombia, a team with a solid defence and a formidable attacking option in the shape of Falcao was unable to make a dent in Gareth Southgate's England defence. Inaccurate passes gifted ball after ball to England in a first half almost devoid of shots on goal, but marred by irritable off the ball encounters.

A penalty in the second half after Carlos Sanchez rode Harry Kane into the ground whilst waiting for a free kick to come in gave England the lead. Kane converted the spotkick with the usual aplomb in the 57th minute.

But the script took a grimly familiar turn for England fans when Colombia scored a last gasp headed equaliser by Mina at the 93rd minute from a corner.

It was heart in mouth time as the game came to penalties after both teams could not break the stalemate.

Eric Dier scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out, after Jordan Henderson's shot was saved. But Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Kieran Trippier also held their nerve to find the net from the spot.