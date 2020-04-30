Helping employers find their ideal candidates in remote working circumstances

Online job board Jobsinmalta.com has launched new features to assist employers with recruitment, allowing them to handle applications more efficiently when working remotely in the challenging times we are facing.

Companies advertising on the digital job board can now add many users to receive applications by email and review their listings, before publishing it.

Businesses can not also mark applications as ‘interested’ or ‘not interested’ and use improved search filtering, for better insight into candidates. Jobsinmalta.com is fully GDPR-compliant, and CVs are automatically deleted three months after the job vacancy has expired.

“We appreciate that people have a lot on their minds right now, as these unprecedented times adversely impact our business and personal lives alike. That’s why we have developed new features to help employers find their ideal candidates in remote working circumstances,” says Natasha Incorvaja, Client Relations Manager at Jobsinmalta.com (JIM),

“We are working hard to support clients that are recruiting. We’re helping them gain maximum exposure across all social media platforms, educational institutes, and news portals,” she added.

Companies requiring support for the continuation of their operations, can contact the JIM team via [email protected]