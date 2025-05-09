Petition for Manoel Island to be transformed into national park gets 10,000 signatures

A parliamentary petition calling for Manoel Island to be turned into a national heritage park has been signed by over 10,000 people in the six weeks since its launch.

The petition is being promoted by the Manoel Island: Post Għalina (A Place For Us) campaign, led by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambent Aħjar. It has been endorsed by over 40 other organisations, including ones related to fitness and mental health. The Church’s Environmental Commission and the Chamber of Architects are also supporting the campaign.

Campaigners argue Malta has been completely transformed in the 25 years since MIDI, a consortium of private companies, was granted a concession to develop Manoel Island into a luxury residential and commercial zone.

They say that current discussions between Government and MIDI, revolving around an extension to the March 2026 deadline by which the development was supposed to be substantially complete, presents “a perfect opportunity” to change course.

The petition points out the heavily urbanised and densely populated area, home to around 150,000 residents and countless workers, has become the most densely populated area in Malta, making Manoel Island’s role as a much-needed “green lung” all the more essential.

The petition requests parliament negotiates with MIDI to return Manoel Island to the public as a national park, replacing the planned construction, including over 300 luxury apartments, with green open spaces and recreational facilities.

It also calls for the restoration and preservation of the heritage buildings for public enjoyment rather than transforming them into commercial centres such as shopping facilities, hotels, and casinos.

“2025 presents a historic opportunity for Malta. This contract will never again be up for renegotiation. Not in our lifetimes. Not beyond. Transforming Manoel Island into a huge public park would be a massive step in the right direction, for our physical and mental health, the environment, and much more,” the petition reads.

The campaigners are appealling to all those who agree with their vision to sign the the petition, along with more information on the campaign, can be found on the Manoel Island: Post Għalina website.