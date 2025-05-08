Malta welcomes election of Pope Leo XIV, hailing message of peace and longstanding ties

Maltese leaders and religious communities warmly congratulated Pope Leo XIV following his historic election on Thursday, praising his message of peace and highlighting his longstanding ties to Malta through his years as a leading figure in the Augustinian order.

The government congratulated Prevost in a statement shortly after his appearance in St Peter’s Square. Conveying best wishes, the government said it believes this new pope will continue to be a steadfast voice for peace during this period of global geopolitical challenges.

“The Government of Malta looks forward to further strengthening the longstanding and valued relationship between Malta and the Vatican City State throughout the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV.”

President Myriam Spiteri Debono also congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on his election to the papacy.

The president said she appreciates his message of world peace while pointing out the significance of his choice of name. “One recollects the impetus that his predecessor Pope Leo XIII imparted to the social teaching of the Church.”

Bernard Grech, the leader of the opposition, said the Catholic world is rejoicing with the appointment of a new pope.

“While we congratulate His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, may this Pontificate that began today bear much-needed fruit in a world of conflict, while bringing with it new hope, mercy, unity and peace for all those who seek the help and light of the Church.”

The Archdiocese of Malta said it is rejoicing the pope’s appointment, especially the choice of papal name.

“This chosen name sheds light on the direction in which he will be accompanying the Christian community in the footsteps of Saint Leo the Great on a single journey towards the Lord Jesus. We ask the Holy Spirit to enlighten the successor of Saint Peter so that he may continue to bring the love of Christ forward among all humanity.”

The Augustinian Province of Malta also welcomed the news, as Pope Leo hails from the Augustinian order.

According to the province, the new pope visited Malta several times between 2001 and 2013 due to his role as Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine. “Not only in this role, but even over the years, he maintained contact and a close relationship with several Maltese Augustinian brothers.”