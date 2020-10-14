menu

Maltco Lotteries invests in training for management

Maltco Lotteries, in collaboration with JobsPlus, invested in a 10-week long Management Development training programme 

14 October 2020, 4:52pm

Maltco Lotteries places employee and management training development at the forefront of its priorities, as it has commissioned the services of StreetHR to provide a Management Development Programme.

In today’s highly competitive digital world, success depends not only on the latest technology but also on the company’s ability to recognise the need to invest in its’ people.

The scope of the 10-week Management Development Programme was to improve vital skills needed to keep employees and managers motivated, productive and updated regarding the skills required.

Some of the topics included: Leadership and management, generating a motivated and skilled workforce, managing performance, communication, time management, managing stress and confrontation and leading change and innovation.

The venture was in collaboration with JobsPlus, using the Investing in skills scheme. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spaces were limited. However, the remaining training was completed online.

The CEO of Maltco Lotteries, Vasileios Kasiotakis said: “As management, we are not only responsible for our employees, our agents and their assistants good working conditions, but also their continuous skills upgrade. Training for all is core to Maltco Lotteries philosophy and practice, from the first day of everyone cooperating with the company.”

The company is set to continue their efforts in terms of training initiatives, to enhance the skills of their whole workforce and in particular, their supervisors and team leaders.

Following the training, Franco Blanco, the company’s HR director, said: “it was beneficial for us to receive this training as since we all come from different backgrounds, it has aligned our way of thinking and acting. We will continue with further training to all our staff.”

For more information, contact Maltco on [email protected], visit their website here or call +356 2388 3333.

