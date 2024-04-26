Ta’ Qali animal hospital to reopen later this year

The Ta’ Qali animal hospital is set to reopen later this year with veterinary students carrying out their training at the premises.

In a press conference on Friday, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo and Education Minister Clifton Grima announced the animal hospital will reopen come next year.

The closure of the animal hospital has recently been subject to condemnation by government critics, having been temporarily closed since 18th August 2023. Earlier this month Nationalist MP Darren Carabott recounted the final moments of his dog to expose what he said was a source of frustration for pet owners.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina also urged authorities to reopen the facility in her 2023 annual report.

Refalo explained on Friday that the hospital needed to be shut down after it suffered extensive damage due to a power surge in the vicinity, leading to a number of machines inside the building to be damaged.

He said workers have been tirelessly focused on its repair and the hospital will now also be able to provide long-term medical care for its patients.

Education Minister Clifton Grima recognized the latest development in veterinary education in Malta, highlighting the past necessity for Maltese students aspiring to become veterinarians to pursue studies abroad.

He said the government initiated scholarships to support their aspirations.

Grima noted the reopening of the animal hospital as a pivotal advancement, enabling local students to pursue veterinary studies domestically, eliminating the need for overseas education.

Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said emphasised the significance of the animal hospital's expansion into a teaching facility for veterinarians, facilitating the broadening scope of pet care services available in Malta.