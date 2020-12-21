Calamatta Cuschieri appoints new CFO

Calamatta Cuschieri is proud to announce the appointment of Mark DeCesare as Chief Financial Officer. DeCesare brings with him over 16 years’ experience in the audit and assurance sector and joins a team of high calibre individuals who form part of the CC Group’s management team. He is an ACCA certified accountant with experience in both Malta and overseas.



Prior to joining CC, he served as Senior Finance Director at Alvogen, a Global company, previously he was employed with Deloitte Malta as a Senior Manager for Audit & Assurance. DeCesare has been entrusted with implementing the finance strategy for the Group.



Alan Cuschieri, Co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri said: "We are proud to welcome DeCasare to the CC Group, we are confident that his experience managing and growing teams as well as his in-depth knowledge in finance will have a very positive impact on the CC Group. We are confident that he is the right person to take the company to the next level.”

Calamatta Cuschieri is Malta's largest independent financial services firm that pioneered the local financial services industry as early as 1972. The Group currently employs more than 165 people, and offers a wide range of services including Investment Advice, Live Online Trading, Life Insurance, Savings Plans, Pension Plans, Wealth Management and Fund Administration amongst others. Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta. For more information, please call on +356 25 688 688 or visit www.cc.com.mt.



