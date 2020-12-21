menu

Calamatta Cuschieri appoints new CFO

Calamatta Cuschieri announces the appointment of Mark DeCesare as Chief Financial Officer

calamatta_cuschieri
21 December 2020, 2:01pm
by Calamatta Cuschieri
Mark DeCesare
Mark DeCesare

Calamatta Cuschieri is proud to announce the appointment of Mark DeCesare as Chief Financial Officer. DeCesare brings with him over 16 years’ experience in the audit and assurance sector and joins a team of high calibre individuals who form part of the CC Group’s management team. He is an ACCA certified accountant with experience in both Malta and overseas.

Prior to joining CC, he served as Senior Finance Director at Alvogen, a Global company, previously he was employed with Deloitte Malta as a Senior Manager for Audit & Assurance. DeCesare has been entrusted with implementing the finance strategy for the Group.

Alan Cuschieri, Co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri said: "We are proud to welcome DeCasare to the CC Group, we are confident that his experience managing and growing teams as well as his in-depth knowledge in finance will have a very positive impact on the CC Group. We are confident that he is the right person to take the company to the next level.”

Calamatta Cuschieri is Malta's largest independent financial services firm that pioneered the local financial services industry as early as 1972. The Group currently employs more than 165 people, and offers a wide range of services including Investment Advice, Live Online Trading, Life Insurance, Savings Plans, Pension Plans, Wealth Management and Fund Administration amongst others. Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta. For more information, please call on +356 25 688 688 or visit www.cc.com.mt.


For more information about new positions available within the CC Group can be found on the Group’s careers website www.ccgroupcareers.com.

Calamatta Cuschieri is one of Malta’s largest financial services firms. The company offe...
More in Announcements
Calamatta Cuschieri appoints new CFO
Announcements

Calamatta Cuschieri appoints new CFO
Calamatta Cuschieri
MaltaToday staff donates for reverse advent calendar
Announcements

MaltaToday staff donates for reverse advent calendar
Amy Micallef Decesare
5x5 challenge: participation by stakeholders in favour of cleaner environment
Announcements

5x5 challenge: participation by stakeholders in favour of cleaner environment
Yellmarket: businesses can showcase their products and speak to customers
Announcements

Yellmarket: businesses can showcase their products and speak to customers
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.