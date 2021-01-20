Leading Maltese fintech rebrands to FinXP

Paymentworld Europe Ltd, a leading Malta-based Fintech operating in the European payments sphere, has completed an extensive rebrand in response to the accelerated growth and maturity of the organization. At the heart of the rebrand is a change of the company name to FinXP, a new visual identity, and an ambitious growth strategy.

The award-winning company, founded in 2014, is an electronic money institution licensed by the MFSA. FinXP, which is registered with the European Payments Council (EPC), processes hundreds of millions of euros each year through its PCI-certified payment gateway, IBAN accounts, SEPA Direct Debit services and clearing services.

The new brand name, FinXP, envisions the company as a leading European fintech built on the company's long industry experience. The company's novel new logo combines a minimalistic 'fin' with an 'XP' that uses a blend of violet-leaning colours that hint at the sophistication and enthusiasm of the brand.

Jens Podewski, CEO and co-founder of FinXP, stated that "the team has been working on the rebrand for the past six months. This is a very important project that has helped us understand and articulate our value proposition and how we stand out in the market.

FinXP is one of the few payment companies that offers merchants access to 350+ payment methods, an IBAN account, as well as bespoke payment solutions. Furthermore, our services are offered by a very experienced team, which is constantly developing our products inhouse".

FinXP, which is closing its most profitable year yet, has had an eventful 2020 as it invested heavily in implementing Oracle Flexcube, a world-class core banking system, to power its payment services. The company has also increased its headcount to 20 employees with several new vacancies in the pipeline.

Stefan Haenel, CFO and co-founder of FinXP, commented that "Despite the global situation, 2020 was a successful year for us. Apart from increasing our revenue, we worked on several important projects that have taken our IT infrastructure, operations, customer experience, and even communications, all to the next level. This bodes well for 2021 which is going to be another crucial year, as we continue to grow our team and expand our product portfolio. Our ambition is to be at the forefront of the European payments industry, and this new brand gives us an excellent foundation on which to build up the company towards that end".

Since changing their name, FinXP can be found on their new website www.finxp.com and may be contacted on [email protected].