Two gravely injured in Sannat argument, police investigating

Two people were gravely injured after an argument at an establishment in Sannat, Gozo on Sunday evening, the police said in a statement issued Monday.

The incident occurred at around 8pm in Triq Ta’ Ċenċ, Sannat. Police were alerted to the argument and immediately went to the scene, where they found a 33-year-old man from Nadur with injuries allegedly caused by a glass bottle.

A medical team was called to assist, and the man was taken by ambulance to Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grave injuries.

Police later learned that a 42-year-old woman, also from Nadur, had already been admitted to the hospital earlier after being injured in the same incident. She too was certified to be suffering from grave injuries.

Police said a person is currently being questioned to assist in the ongoing investigation.