MIA runways closed after light aircraft accident, operations resume 30 minutes later

Runway operations resumed at 5:33pm after a light aircraft was involved in an accident on the airfield at the Malta International Airport earlier on Monday.

Malta International Airport (MIA) said at approximately 5pm, first responders were called in after the light aircraft was involved in an accident.

No injuries were reported, and in coordination with relevant authorities an investigation into what caused the incident was launched.

While the aircraft was being safely cleared all runways at the airport were closed.

Around 30 minutes later operations resumed as normal.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all first responders, airport teams, and relevant authorities for their swift and coordinated efforts in resolving the situation safely and efficiently,” the MIA said. “We would also like to thank all passengers for their patience and cooperation throughout this brief disruption.”

