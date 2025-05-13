Eurovision 2025 kicks off tonight in Basel

All eyes are on Basel, Switzerland tonight as the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 gets underway, marking the beginning of one of Europe’s most spectacular annual traditions.

With lights, sequins, anthems, and upsets all but guaranteed, the grand final this Saturday will cap off a week of celebration, competition, and unapologetic showmanship.

Returning to Switzerland for the first time in over six decades. this year’s Eurovision is infused with both heritage and modern flair, set against the backdrop of Basel’s Rhine-side architecture and high-tech staging at the St. Jakobshalle arena.

A total of 37 countries are taking part, with the first semi-final airing tonight, followed by a second semi-final on Thursday, and culminating in Saturday's grand final. Only a selection from each semi-final will advance to the final, where they will join the “Big Five” countries—France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK—alongside host country Switzerland.

For Malta, hopes are high with Miriana Conte, who will perform Serving, a high-energy entry that has earned buzz among fans for its provocative lyrics that had to be changed after an EBU decision in March.

Malta will perform in the second semi-final on Thursday. Betting sites suggest that Serving may be strong enough to push through to Saturday’s final, something Malta has only managed three times in the last decade.