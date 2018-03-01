InterContinental Staff take part in The 2018 Vodafone Malta Marathon

The 33rd edition of the Malta Marathon took place last Sunday 25th February. As previous years, members of the InterContinental Malta staff took part in this national event.

With 26 members taking part, the InterContinental Malta team raised €910 in support of Inspire Foundation, which was the official charity for the marathon and focuses on the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Martin van Kan, Area General Manager commented “ I am very proud of all my team for their enthusiasm and commitment toward this event, and for the dedication that they have show n in supporting such a worth y cause ”.