InterContinental Staff take part in The 2018 Vodafone Malta Marathon

The InterContinental Malta team raised €910 in support of Inspire Foundation

1 March 2018, 11:40am
26 InterContinental Staff members took part in this year's marathon
26 InterContinental Staff members took part in this year's marathon

The 33rd edition of the Malta Marathon took place last Sunday 25th February. As previous years, members of the InterContinental Malta staff took part in this national event.

With 26 members taking part, the InterContinental Malta team raised €910 in support of Inspire Foundation, which was the official charity for the marathon and focuses on the inclusion of people with disabilities.

The team raised €910 in support of Inspire Foundation
The team raised €910 in support of Inspire Foundation

Martin van Kan, Area General Manager commented “ I am very proud of all my team for their enthusiasm and commitment toward this event, and for the dedication that they have show n in supporting such a worth y cause ”.

More in Announcements
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe