GSD Marketing Ltd honours women at the Business and Professional women Career Day

GSD Marketing Ltd yesterday had the pleasure to participate at the Business and Professional Women (BPW Valletta) Career Day.

Business and Professional Women is an international foundation aimed at helping women create business opportunities. This initiative was hosted at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta and was part of the events being held to celebrate Women’s Day. This event was held under the patronage of Her Excellency, the President of Malta, Dr. Marie Louise Coleiro Preca who was accompanied by HRH Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Over 80 professionals, from various entities, were present at this Career Day where the main focus was to guide and inform students about different careers paths. Mentors from GSD Marketing Ltd from various departments as well as the COO of the Company, Ms Maria Micallef, offered their guidance and mentoring to students at this event.

‘’We were honoured to support this event and provide a morning of career mentoring and guidance to over 1000 girls from over 15 schools in Malta. We are continuously encouraging young women to pursue their dreams and to strive to achieve their full potential with respect to their careers” said Ms Maria Micallef, COO of GSD Marketing Ltd.