President presides over ceremony marking the restoration of the Orange Grove Reservoir

Her Excellency Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta, this morning presided over a ceremony to mark the restoration of the Orange Grove Reservoir, in the presence of the Minister for Energy and Water Management Hon. Joe Mizzi.

The reinstatement of a rainwater harvesting reservoir at San Anton Palace is part of the framework of Alter Aqua Program which is funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation, and implemented by the Global Water -Partnership – Mediterranean, in partnership with the Energy and Water Agency and GSD Marketing Ltd.

The San Anton Garden reservoir was built by the Knights of Malta and has a capacity of 1,800,000 litres. Its reinstatement, under the technical supervision of the Energy and Water Agency and GWP-Med, presents historic, cultural, social and water management significance. Harvesting rainwater today through a system built over 400 years ago highlights the intrinsic value of water solutions for sustaining life on the island. This water will now be used to irrigate the orange grove of the Palace and its Gardens.

The President said that the idea to bring the reservoir to life, is part of a wider restoration project which the Presidency has undertaken at San Anton Palace. President Coleiro Preca said that “we are also committed to the United Nations Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals”, in particular Goal 6 which addresses water sustainability. Her Excellency thanked all the stakeholders involved in this project for being a part of this project – “a project which became a reality thanks to our combined efforts”.

“Alteraqua has had an effective impact over its seven-year lifetime and has resulted in the generation of an annual capacity of around 18 million litres of non-conventional water resources, which can be used in substitution of natural water resources.” said the Minister for Energy and Water Resources Hon.Joe Mizzi

"The Alter Aqua Program has for 6 years been consistently contributing to local water security in the Maltese Islands, by demonstrating Non-Conventional Water Resources technical solutions in public buildings and spaces and raising awareness with emphasis on youth. The reinstatement of this landmark rainwater harvesting reservoir is a milestone for the Program and a contribution to the Maltese community and its rich history. GWP-Med's mission is to promote sustainable utilisation of water resources and this intervention is a tangible proof of our work," said Prof. Michael Scoullos, Chairman, Global Water Partnership- Mediterranean.

The beauty of the San Anton Palace and its Gardens have always attracted tourists and locals. From now on, the Gardens will also serve as an example for sustainable water practices in Malta. It will signify the connection to the past, the evolution of water management practices, and the importance of benefiting the community.