Academy of Dance Arts renews license as Further and Higher Education Institution

The Academy of Dance Arts has successfully completed the process for the renewal of the license issued by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education, the NCFHE, as a Further and Higher Education Institution offering courses from MQF Level 1 - MQF Level 5. The license covers until April, 2021.

The NCFHE is the Government entity which manages the licensing of education institutions. Amongst other activities, the NCFHE provides accreditation to further and higher educational institutions, provides accreditation to programmes or courses of studies at further and higher education levels, and provides quality assurance of both educational institutions and programmes or courses.

The Academy of Dance Arts is one of only a handful of the local dance schools in Malta to hold such a license. The license is granted to education institutions which satisfy a set of criteria including (but not only) operating from premises which have all the required permits from the competent authorities, provision of courses which are accredited or recognised and mapped to the national qualification framework, employment of qualified teachers, and implementation of a quality assurance framework for courses, students and teachers. The NCFHE will be carrying out egular audits to ensure that we are abiding to the conditions set out in the license.

The license gives both existing and prospective students of the Academy the peace-of-mind that the Academy has put in place the quality mechanisms required to offer an education programme which is to the standard set out by the NCFHE which, in turn, is aligned to the standard set out at a European level.

The Academy of Dance Arts is a professional dance school offering classes in classical ballet, Spanish dance, and other forms of dance to students from the age of three up to senior and vocational levels.