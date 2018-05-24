Sculptures made with Margarine by ITS Students

Institute of Tourism Studies’ students who are currently following their first year Bachelor in Culinary Arts sculpted different shaped pieces out of margarine during their lectures. The students were required to create an artistic piece made out of the material and where given the opportunity to let their imagination run wild when it comes to choosing their creation to model.

The sculptures where created under the supervision of ITS lecturer and Alumni, Andrew Farrugia. The process starts by creating a metal frame and then using the margarine to model around it. This is the first attempt at sculpting for the students and forms part of their learning outcomes.

These margarine pieces are currently displayed in one of the ITS’s teaching restaurants, in St Julians, which may be seen by restaurant patrons during lunch or dinner.