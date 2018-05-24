menu

Sculptures made with Margarine by ITS Students

Students sculpted different shaped creative pieces out of margarine and where given the opportunity to let their imagination run wild 

24 May 2018, 11:03am

Institute of Tourism Studies’ students who are currently following their first year Bachelor in Culinary Arts sculpted different shaped pieces out of margarine during their lectures. The students were required to create an artistic piece made out of the material and where given the opportunity to let their imagination run wild when it comes to choosing their creation to model.

The sculptures where created under the supervision of ITS lecturer and Alumni, Andrew Farrugia. The process starts by creating a metal frame and then using the margarine to model around it. This is the first attempt at sculpting for the students and forms part of their learning outcomes.

These margarine pieces are currently displayed in one of the ITS’s teaching restaurants, in St Julians, which may be seen by restaurant patrons during lunch or dinner.

More in Announcements
Sculptures made with Margarine by ITS Students
Announcements

Sculptures made with Margarine by ITS Students
5 Coca-Cola Prize Winners to fly to Russia for the FIFA World Cup
Announcements

5 Coca-Cola Prize Winners to fly to Russia for the FIFA World Cup
The Institute of Tourism Studies Launches its Prospectus for Full Time Programmes for Year 2018-2019
Announcements

The Institute of Tourism Studies Launches its Prospectus for Full Time Programmes for Year 2018-2019
Academy of Dance Arts renews license as Further and Higher Education Institution
Announcements

Academy of Dance Arts renews license as Further and Higher Education Institution
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe