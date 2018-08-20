Powerade Active Zero: zero calories for those who live an active lifestyle

The new Powerade Active Zero, with zero calories and lemon flavour, is the perfect ally to face the most intense and demanding days.

Powerade Active Zero is the zero-calorie drink with Vitamin B6, thirst-quenching and with a pleasant taste of lemon, to give you the best during the day. An aid to face the routine with the right motivation and enthusiasm.

‘’2018 has already been a great year for product innovation and we’re excited to be building on that momentum with Powerade Zero. From today there is a new ally for those who to live in an active way and prefers taste by paying attention to calories: the new Powerade Active Zero comes with Zero Calories with lemon taste and enriched with Vitamin B6’’ said Valery Leprevost, Head of Marketing at GSD Marketing ltd.

Motivation is the keyword for dividing between the different commitments, supporting pressing rhythms and facing intense days. Powerade Active Zero meets the needs of all those who live an active lifestyle and offers a great taste with zero calories.