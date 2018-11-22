McDonald’s holds annual McHappy Day fund-raiser in aid of RMHC

Between November 19 and 25, McDonald’s celebrates McHappy Day, its annual fund-raising campaign in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (Malta). The campaign which encourages customers to donate silver and notes in the coin boxes in all restaurants culminates on Saturday, November 24, with a full-day programme at the Sliema restaurant.

Various local celebrities will endorse the cause and join in the fun by meeting and greeting customers, serving guests at the counter, and collecting donations. This year’s campaign revolves around the iconic Happy Meal. McDonald’s is donating a percentage of the Happy Meal’s retail price to its favourite charity, the RMHC (Malta). On November 24, every Happy Meal box will contain a special thank you note from McDonald’s in appreciation of customers’ generosity.

The event follows on from the success of last year’s McHappy Day and promises to raise even more proceeds. “McHappy Day is our largest fund-raising drive every year and this year we have invited personalities from TV, radio and music to join us to raise funds for a much-needed project for children in Qawra,” Paul Dragan, General Manager of McDonald’s in Malta, said.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities (Malta) is currently putting the final touches to its Learning Centre in Qawra which will run specialist programmes to support children suffering the effects of poverty, disability or learning difficulties. The programmes aim to help children obtain the core skills and competencies that are essential for their future quality of life.

Ben Camille, host of TV hit show X Factor, of which McDonald’s is a major sponsor, is lending his support on the day and will be in the Sliema restaurant to meet guests.