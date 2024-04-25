Naxxar road mayhem flusters students trying to reach Higher Secondary for exam

Students trying to reach the Higher Secondary school in Naxxar for their Systems of Knowledge A Level exam are stuck in a massive traffic jam, MaltaToday has learnt.

Students have been caught up in standstill traffic from Naxxar to San Gwann and from Naxxar to Lija.

MaltaToday understands that the cause of the massive traffic jam is the road mayhem in the neighbourhood of the Higher Secondary, where several streets still have temporary one-way signage installed from previous roadworks. Unsuspecting drivers got caught up in the area, unable to reach the school.

A resident from the area told MaltaToday that the situation has been intolerable for months and now that some of the roadworks have finished, the temporary signage has been left in place. “It is a nightmare trying to get out of Naxxar and it is an even bigger nightmare to reach the Higher Secondary,” the resident said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students wanting to reach the school for the 4pm exam have been stuck in traffic with some parents reporting traffic moving at a snail’s pace. “I was stuck in traffic up the hill from Lija for almost 45 minutes,” one parent told MaltaToday.