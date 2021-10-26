Old map of the world produced by Gozitan scientist acquired by Heritage Malta

A 320-year-old map of the world, originally produced by Gozitan Antonino Saliba, a contemporary of Galileo Galilei, was acquired by Heritage Malta for the national collection.

The original version of Saliba’s map was engraved by Mario Cartaro of Naples and published in Italian in 1582.

Heritage Malta said the original was copied many times over by important European map makers for longer than a century, as it was considered to be a very fine piece of work. Only one example of the 1582 original is known worldwide and this copy is preserved in Germany at the Herzog August Bibliothek, Wolfenbüttel.

The version purchased by Heritage Malta is in Dutch and was printed in Haarlem, the Netherlands, in around 1700. It was issued by Ambrosius Schevenhuyse, a seller of charts and works of art. Heritage Malta acquired it from a London dealer of rare books.

Saliba, a Gozitan who lived in the time of Galileo Galilei and Johannes Kepler, and who possibly knew at least one of them, graduated in Canon and Civil Law. He was a Doctor of Philosophy and excelled in mathematics, astronomy and astrology.

Heritage Malta said that it is thought that Saliba was educated outside Malta since in those times such studies were impossible to pursue locally. He was also the first Maltese to earn international fame as a scientist, and the first Maltese to have his work printed since the invention of printing.

“Saliba’s map is truly beautiful and fascinating, consisting of nine concentric rings representing the world as seen from the eyes of a 16th century astronomer. The spheres depict fire, comets, winds, clouds, storms, people, houses, trees, and even the subterranean world and the inferno,” Heritage Malta said.

The map will form part of the national collection and in time will become one of the star items in the future display of the Gozo Museum, the agency said.