Bid to raise €10,000 for COVID-19 charity through art, poetry publication

Malta Together has launched an inspiring book that features a number of short stories and poems in English and Maltese, as well as various artwork, all created by adults and children within the local community during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta.

The book was sponsored entirely by the Iniala Group, including the recently opened Iniala Harbour House and Residences, and has been awarded as a gift to all the winners of the competitions. It can now also be purchased for €20 from Agenda’s bookshops and online stores and proceeds will go directly towards local charities.

Through the sales of the book, Malta Together wishes to raise €10,000 to help local charities continue to do the great work they are doing around the islands.

As part of the Malta Together initiative, which was launched in March 2020 to help the local community during the partial lockdown, a number of Short Story, Art and Poetry competitions were run to encourage people to be active and creative while they had to stay home and follow the directives issued by the health authorities after the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta.

From Gratitude to Imagination, Adventure to Life During or After the Pandemic, each competition featured a unique theme that inspired creativity and hope. Impressed by the fantastic work that was submitted, Malta Together has published this book with the winning entries of each competition to showcase the written and artistic talents of the community and document the community’s thoughts, stories and emotions during the challenging months between March and July 2020. The book not only acts as a memoir of this historical period of time, but also gives the community a voice.

“The winning entries of our competitions have created a fantastic time capsule that we are proud to present in this book, which celebrates the spirit of Malta during this difficult period of our lives. When we look back at 2020, we will remember not only the hardships we suffered but also the creation of a community spirit,” Malta Together Founder, Mark Weingard.

Those wishing to support Malta Together can go to www.maltatogether.com/timecapsule.