[WATCH] Authors and poets discuss their favourite literary reads in new series with National Book Council

In a new collaboration between MaltaToday and National Book Council, Luke Galea and Rachel Baldacchino will be sitting down with local writers to discuss their favourite literary reads.

Marka Paġna is a new series of literary podcasts where we will dive into the the psyche of renknown authors, poets and translators through the pieces of literature they hold most fondly.

In our first episode, Luke Galea speaks to the poet Claudia Gauci about the memory, nostalgia and the vulnerability of the author in Immanuel Mifsud’s memoir Fl-Isem tal-Missier (u tal-Iben), and in her own poetry collection Max-Xatt tat-Tamarisk.

Claudia Gauci teaches Maltese at the Junior College and also works as a translater. She has translated several children’s books into Maltese for Merlin Publishers, including 2019 National Book Prize winner Magni taż-Żmien.

In 2022, she published her second poetry collection, Max-Xatt tat-Tamarisk.