Malta, WWII’s most heavily bombed country, makes pitch for military enthusiasts

Malta was one of the most intensively bombed areas during WWII with the German Luftwaffe and Italian Regia Aeronautica flying a total of 3,000 bombing raids over two years, dropping 6,700 tons of bombs on the Grand Harbour area alone.

It was the last of several incursions on an island whose occupiers included the French in 1798, and under the Knights of the Order of St John had to withstand an Ottoman invasion in the Great Siege of 1565.

Now VisitMalta has inaugurated Malta’s military tourism segment at an event inside St Anne’s Chapel within the historic Fort St Elmo in Valletta, hoping to attract military enthusiasts who want to know more of Malta’s storied life of occupation and resistance.

Organised in collaboration with Heritage Malta, the milestone event introduced a distinctive addition to Malta’s tourism portfolio, celebrating the nation’s rich military heritage.

The new segment will attract military history enthusiasts, highlighting the unique role of the Maltese islands in global military history. St Anne’s Chapel, the event venue, holds particular significance, commemorating the valiant final stand of six knights of the Order of St John who defended the chapel and Fort during the Great Siege of 1565.

With its iconic fortifications, historic war cemeteries, and memorials honouring soldiers, Malta offers a compelling narrative for visitors with an interest in military heritage. This new segment enables travellers to explore Malta’s rich tapestry of historical sites, revealing the islands’ resilience and strategic importance over the centuries.

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, said that the launch of the Military Tourism Niche aligns with VisitMalta’s strategy to promote Malta as a destination that offers enriching and memorable experiences to visitors.

“This initiative goes beyond merely attracting visitors; it is designed to engage those who seek authentic, meaningful experiences that connect them to the rich history of our islands.

“Military tourism aligns seamlessly with our vision for a tourism sector that prioritizes depth and substance, providing visitors with a compelling reason to choose Malta not only as a destination but as a place to immerse themselves in a unique heritage that celebrates the resilience and spirit of our nation.”

The Military Tourism segment not only enhances Malta’s tourism appeal but also strengthens partnerships with organizations such as Heritage Malta and the Commonwealth War Graves Association, creating avenues for visitors to explore a lesser-known aspect of Malta’s heritage.