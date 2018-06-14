The Nickelodeon treasure hunt is coming to Malta next year just in time for the Easter holidays.

The Malta Tourism Authority, together with Viacom Velocity International, the branded content, events and ad-agency of Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), have signed an agreement to create the island’s first-ever Nickelodeon branded experiential tourism franchise: Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt Malta.

The Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt Malta will run from 13-18 April 2019, aimed at attracting families over the Easter school holidays.

The treasure hunt will be based around creating exclusive Nickelodeon experiences and rewards at select attractions around the Maltese Islands.

Activities for all the family will include searching for SpongeBob SquarePants and friends at the National Aquarium, learning through play with the PAW Patrol pups at the Esplora Science Centre, learning to duel with Nella the Princess Knight at the 16th-century St James Cavalier, and joining the pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Is-Suq Tal-Belt food market.

In addition to the character experiences at the selected attractions, a free live theatre show at Pjazza Teatru Rjal will kick things off over the opening weekend, with slime-filled challenges and a multi-character musical show for kids and families. A Nickelodeon Multi-Media Exhibition and Workshop Hub will be open throughout the week at St James Cavalier, with the week’s activity being rounded off with a carnival-style parade through Valetta Old Town.

Russell Samuel, Vice President, Creative and Integrated Marketing at Viacom Velocity International, said “Malta has plenty of appeal: sun, sea and culture, which, through 11 years of Isle of MTV Malta we have successfully promoted to youth travellers, helping to increase the island’s youth tourism by 120 per cent and now accounts for 25 per cent of all tourism. Now it’s time to further unlock Malta’s value and tourism potential by leveraging our unique and unparalleled expertise and the influence of the Nickelodeon brand for kids and families”.

In comments provided following the announcement, Gavin Gulia, Executive Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority was particularly pleased with the exposure which the Maltese Islands will be receiving, as he explained that the franchise will be promoted across Nickelodeon’s vast international network, which is one of the leading entertainment brands for kids and families, and has amassed 1.2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 500m households across more than 170 countries.

Konrad Mizzi, Minister for Tourism stated that part of the Government strategy is to develop events and entertainment for families and kids. “This is an important tourism niche for Malta and we are committed to raise the bar. The Nickelodeon events and parade will also be enjoyed by Maltese children during the Easter holidays” the Minister concluded