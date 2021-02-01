Listen to ĠENN’s new single ‘Feel’, from forthcoming EP ‘Liminal’

ĠENN have released new single Feel from their forthcoming EP ‘Liminal’, which will be out via London independent label Everything Sucks Music on 30 March.

“Musically, the song was inspired by The Doors and Lou Reed's ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ - It’s drone-centred and infused with psychedelic elements, giving space for the vocals to shine through,” vocalist Leona Farrugia says of Feel.

“It culminates in a shoegazey bridge that showcases our love for experimentation, 70's music and jamming. The lyrics personify a relationship with drugs and the dependency that stems from that sense of escapism.”

The genre-blending, musical riot, ready-to-rock-your-ears-and-mess-with-your-brain band has been serving alternative post-punk madness ever since upping sticks from Malta and working out of Brighton.

The quartet is completed by Janelle Borg (guitar), Leanne Zammit (bass) and Sofia Rosa Cooper (drums). Together they’ve been shaking audiences to the core with their infectious tunes, and with the honest, relatable themes they attack in their tracks.

‘23rd March’ was the first track to be revealed from the record late last year and was very much inspired by the turbulent events of March 2020.

2020 still proved to be a very fruitful year for ĠENN, with BBC Introducing The South, Tom Robinson (BBC 6Music) and Glastonbury Festival championing the band.

ĠENN were also chosen as one of 30 European bands to represent Malta and the UK at the Music Europe Day 2020 online festival organised by the European Union and the publication Europavox, as well as one of the semi-finalists for the GRAMMY-endorsed, NYC-based e-festival Listen to Womxn.

On top of all that, the band were one of the first 50 artists to be announced for The Great Escape Festival in 2021.