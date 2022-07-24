Two renowned conductors announced for Joseph Calleja’s 25th anniversary concert

Tenor Joseph Calleja will be accompanied by two renowned conductors in his 25th anniversary concert.

Sergey Smbatyan, the Founding Artistic Director of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Principal Conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), is set to lead the MPO on opera classics such as Dei Miei Bollenti Spiriti from La Traviata as well as hits Maria and Tonight from the musical West Side Story.

Ramon Tebar, who has already collaborated with Calleja on a Decca record dedicated to Verdi as well as several concerts, will take the baton for big hitting Spanish classics like Granada and Aranjuez as well as a number of other popular classics.

Smbatyan has presented the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the Malta Philharmonic throughout Europe, Russia and the United States, with performances including Vienna’s Musikverein, the Berlin Philharmonie, Salzburg’s Großes Festspielhaus, London’s Barbican Centre, the Gasteig Munich, Rudolfinum in Prague, Grand Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory and New York’s Carnegie Hall where he made his debut at the age of 28.

Tebar, who is Artistic and Music Director of Orquesta de Valencia and at Opera Naples, has conducted all over the world.

Opera legend Placido Domingo has already been announced as special guest for the concert.

The participation of these two renowned conductors was made possible with the support of European Foundation for Support of Culture President Konstantin Ishkhanov.

The concert will be held on Tuesday 26 July in the surrounding of Fort Manoel.