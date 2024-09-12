‘Midsummer Diaries’ is young mother’s account of her family’s summer

The Phoenicia Malta is welcoming back artist Mariam De Giorgio in her second solo exhibition of acrylic painting, “Midsummer Diaries”.

The exhibition is a journey of a summer in the life of De Giorgio and her family, with viewers invited to join the family on outings to the beach, San Anton Gardens, and Gozo.

“You will see paintings of the family very much enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s during breakfast or a candlelit garden dinner. Despite her busy days, Mariam finds moments of self-reflection and an appreciation for the simple joys that many of us often overlook. In her world, nothing is mundane – everything is imbued with meaning. She elevates the mundane,” curator Dr Charlene Vella said.

The exhibition is rich with scenes of everyday life, capturing the beauty in the ordinary. “You will find yourself immersed in exquisite table settings, still life compositions featuring fish, oranges, and flowers, and, of course, the playful, tender moments of her children – whether they are eating, bathing, reading, or simply playing by or in the glittering sea.”

De Giorgio’s life is portrayed in the works, executed in acrylic on canvas, looser in style compared to her previous collection, with attention to detail on objects – teacups, tiles, cushions – that become focal points, with textures vividly rendered.

“Through these paintings, we feel the joy of family life, but we also experience a deep sense of tranquility. There is a calm, a peace that envelops us when we stand before a Mariam De Giorgio creation,” Vella said.

Mariam de Giorgio’s exhibition is open until 30 September 2024 at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta.

De Giorgio has illustrated a number of children’s books, including ‘Sensiela Fanali’, published by BDL Publishing and ‘Juliet Finds Peace In The President’s Secret Garden’ published by the Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.

A Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate from the MCAST Institute of Art and Design, she is a member of the Malta Community of Illustrators. De Giorgio’s work was selected for exhibitions in Malta and overseas by the National Book Council and the Maltese Embassy in Spain. She has participated in several group shows, such as Malta Design Week in 2011, ‘An Educated Guess’ and ‘6:6’, both in 2012. Her paintings are enjoyed in private collections in Malta, Spain, Philippines, Guam (USA).