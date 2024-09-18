Former Italy striker Totò Schillaci dies aged 59

Former Italy striker Totò Schillaci, who inspired his country to third place at the 1990 World Cup, has died at the age of 59.

Schillaci, who played for clubs including Juventus and Inter, had been taken to hospital in Palermo last week, and a hospital statement a day later said he was receiving treatment to stabilise his heartbeat. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022.

Schillaci was the top scorer at the 1990 World Cup, which was hosted by Italy, with six goals. They included winners against Austria in the group stage, the Republic of Ireland in the quarter-finals and England in the third-place playoff. He also put his team ahead against Argentina in a semi-final that went to penalties.

Inter said in a statement: “He made an entire nation dream during the Magic Nights of Italia ‘90. FC Internazionale Milan gathers around the Schillaci family for the passing of Totò.”