Malta, Milan, Valenice and Venice in Martin Agius’s ‘Double Exposure’

Martin Agius’s exhibition ‘Double Exposure’ focuses on a body of work on double exposures, where each photo complements the other.

The exhibition is open until 29 September, at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat.

The project originated amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, where shops, restaurants and entertainment venues were compelled to close down, leaving only essential services operational.

“The prevailing fear amongst people, led to desolate streets, creating a disheartening sight. As a photojournalist, it became my responsibility to venture out, capture and record the essence of this somber world-struck period of time,” Agius said.

“Even though I encountered a significant challenge in my pursuit of street photography, due to the absence of individuals in public spaces, I was still determined to utilise my spare time productively.”

Agius said the double exposure project had been a long-standing aspiration. “I combined images from Malta, with images captured during my frequent visits to London before the pandemic. The initial double exposure photography received an overwhelmingly positive response, bolstering my confidence and prompting me to continue expanding the collection.”

In Milan’s ProgresFestival, organised by Progressive Street founder Batsceba Hardy, Agius decided to expand the double exposure project to encompass Malta, Milan, Valencia and Venice. “This year, I have set my intentions on visiting other countries, of which I am confident will be conducive in further augmenting the scope and artistic essence of my double exposure project,” Agius said.