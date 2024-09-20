Lydia Abela to nominate Jake Vella for Ġieħ ir-Repubblika

Lydia Abela, Prime Minister Robert Abela’s wife, will be nominating Jake Vella for the medal of service to the Republic (Ġieħ ir-Repubblika).

Abela delivered the news at the home of Jake’s parents in Birżebbuġa.

“Jake is regarded as a hero. He endured suffering, but had a passion for life. He is an example to us all of how you should never give up,” Lydia Abela said.

Abela described Jake as an extraordinary altruist who, despite the personal challenges he faced, always found ways to bring joy to others, especially to those who do not have a voice. He spread love and brought people together.

She concluded by saying the “intelligent young man won the hearts of the Maltese and Gozitans with his unique smile and eyes that shone with joy, leaving no doubt that people are united behind this nomination for Ġieħ ir-Repubblika.”

Jake died on 30 August at the age of 15. For most of his life, he had been battling Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation, a condition that only affects some 100 people around the world.

Jake first gained public attention when he began openly sharing his journey with his condition, documenting his struggles. Despite the immense challenges posed by his condition, Jake transformed his battle into a positive force, organising swimming challenges and sports events aimed at raising awareness and funds for important causes, with a special focus on animal welfare. His resilience and commitment to making a difference inspired many.