Emma Muscat to sing alongside Joseph Calleja and Eros Ramazzotti

The Amici semi-finalist is back with a bang, taking part in next month's Joseph Calleja & Eros Ramazzotti concert

14 June 2018, 8:57am

Home-grown Amici Star, Emma Muscat, will be taking part in this year’s Joseph Calleja & Eros Ramazzotti concert on the 21 of July. 

The 18-year-old, famed from Italy’s longest running-television talent show ‘Amici di Maria de Filippi’ has performed with famous Italian and international artists such as Gianni Morandi, Laura Pausini, Al Bano, Rita Pavone, Elisa, Arisa, Annalisa, Alice Merton Fedez and Alvaro Soler. 

Despite her elimination, the Amici Semi-finalist has walked away with a Warner Music record contract in her back pocket before returning to Malta last Friday and receiving a warm welcome from fans.

Keith Kiko Muscat her Manager said ‘It’s an inspiration to see Emma’s level of passion at such a young age, giving her heart and soul in all stages of songwriting and production resulting in a musical form of art that breathes excellence’ 

This year, World-leading tenor Joseph Calleja will be joined by Italian star Eros Ramazotti, Platinum artist behind ‘Cose Della Vita’, ‘Quanto Amore Sei’ and ‘Parla con me’. 

Tickets for the show are available from www.showshappening.com

