Farmer dies after getting attacked by bull

A 54-year-old farmer has died after getting attacked by bull on Thursday.

The man, a Nigerian, was attacked while working at a Gudja farm in Triq Ħal Tarxien at around 9pm.

Police said the man transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for medical care, but succumbed to his injuries a few moments later.

Police investigations are ongoing and duty magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has launched an inquiry.