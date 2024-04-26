menu

Farmer dies after getting attacked by bull

Gudja farmer dies after getting attacked by bull on Thursday evening

26 April 2024, 8:18am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

A 54-year-old farmer has died after getting attacked by bull on Thursday.

The man, a Nigerian, was attacked while working at a Gudja farm in Triq Ħal Tarxien at around 9pm.

Police said the man transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for medical care, but succumbed to his injuries a few moments later.

Police investigations are ongoing and duty magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has launched an inquiry.

 

