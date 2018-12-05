A treat in the dark | GawGaw at the Esplora Planetarium

Close your eyes and open your ears because between 19 and 23 December the GawGaw is coming to the Esplora Planetarium Hall. This will be Teatru Malta’s final production for 2018, one which they'll be closing off with an audio sensory bang!

Written and directed by Marta Vella and Vikesh Godhwani, GAWGAW a Panto in the Dark is certainly going to be a treat to all those who are tired of the conventional and are looking to experience something completely different to anything that's been done not just for Christmas but in Malta.

This is a national first that's happening in complete darkness and together with the endorsement of President of Malta Marie Louise Coleiro Preca. The production will focus on the inclusion and involvement of the visually impaired, because Panto is everyone's to enjoy.

The Maltese myth of the GawGaw is brought to life through the sound design of Mario Sammut as well as the voices of its stellar cast including Chucky Bartolo as Dame, Samuel Farrugia as Principal Boy, Davinia Hamilton and Joseph Zammit who all be performing live! Even though you won't be able to see them, so it's up to the audience to make out whose who.

This Christmas prepare to see nothing and feel and hear everything! Seating is very limited so think ahead and be aware that this production is an hour long and will be staged in complete darkness. GAWGAW is supported by CRPD, Esplora, Il-Premju tal-President, Arts Council Malta and LESA. For bookings visit teatrumalta.org.mt or call 21220255 for more information about evening shows and matinees.