Silver Coin and Silver Foil Stamp issued commemorating Valletta European Capital of Culture 2018

The Central Bank of Malta and MaltaPost have issued a joint commemorative silver coin and a silver foil stamp replica to mark Valletta European Capital of Culture 2018.

The coin, struck at the Royal Dutch Mint, shows the emblem of Malta and the year of issue 2018 on the obverse. On the reverse, the coin carries a personification of Valletta, a fortress city, represented as a woman wearing armour.

The silver foil stamp replica and the coin will be available as a set in one presentation case.

The coin, which can also be purchased on its own, has a face value of €10. It is struck in proof quality in 0.925 silver, has a weight of 28.28 grams and a diameter of 38.61 mm. The mintage is limited to 2,000 coins.

The coin was designed and engraved by Noel Galea Bason.

The silver replica stamp was also produced for MaltaPost by the Royal Dutch Mint and depicts the €0.26 postage stamp from the ‘Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture’ stamp issue.

The European Capital of Culture programme is a European Union initiative that seeks to highlight the richness and diversity of European cultures and promote a sense of common identity between European citizens. As well as prestige this title is an excellent opportunity for regenerating cities, raising their international profile while, through culture, enhancing them for their own inhabitants and fostering tourism.

A European Capital of Culture holds the title for one year. Valletta, the capital city of Malta, is sharing the 2018 title with Leeuwarden-Friesland in the Netherlands.

This joint product is available in a presentation case and is limited to 500 sets. Sets and coins may be purchased from the Malta Coin Centre (MCC) counter at the main building of the Central Bank of Malta, Castille Place, Valletta or the MCC e-shop. The price of the set is €105, whilst the price of the coin on its own is €60. Both prices are inclusive of VAT.