Swiss exchange SIX to Acquire BME | Calamatta Cuschieri

The Maltese market closed in the green on Wednesday, with MSE total index ending the session 1.052% higher to 7,659.688 points. The best performer was the Malta International Airport plc with 5.29% surge to close at 4.38, followed by 3.20% jump of Trident Estates plc with closing price 1.29. International Hotel Investment and RS2 Software plc are also among the gainers, both increased 2.9% to close at 0.52 and 1.75 respectively. The biggest fall was seen from PG plc, it dropped 2.42% to close at 1.61, followed by 0.42% loss of BMIT Technologies plc with closing price of 0.478.

European stocks finished firmly higher for a second consecutive day, alongside further gains on Wall Street and amid some positive headlines on the coronavirus front and as regards government relief measures. By the end of trading, the benchmark Stoxx 600 had added 3.09% to 313.38, alongside a 4.47% advance for the Cac-40 to 4,432.30, while the Dax up by 1.79% at 9,874.26.

US markets close higher after emergency virus deal as Donald Trump and the Senate agreed a massive economic relief package worth more than $1.8 trillion. The relief plans lifted financial markets around the world, but investors remained on edge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.4% higher, while the S&P 500 closed up 1.1%. The Nasdaq dipped 0.45%.

Spain gives green light on Swiss exchange SIX to Acquire Madrid Stock Market Operator BME.

The Spain Government has permitted a bid by Swiss exchange SIX to acquire the Madrid stock market operator BME.

Stock market regulator has to approve the acquisition before BME shareholders can make the final decision.

The deal is monitored by BME’s competitors as the industry struggles with lower revenues and fees. France’s Euronext previously expressed interest in purchase of BME but had never submitted a bid.

SIX stands to gain a base inside the European Union and aid Switzerland to regain access to the EU equity markets after Brussels previously blocked EU investors from trading on Swiss exchange back in July.

SIX offered an all-cash buyout of USD 3.1 Billion to BME that includes a 34% premium over the market price when it first approached back in November.

This article was issued by Nadiia Grech, Junior Trader at Calamatta Cuschieri.