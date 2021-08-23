International bachelor experience: Now in Malta with GBSB Global

Recognised as one of the pioneering business schools in Europe, honored as a Microsoft Showcase School, GBSB Global’s first-in-class standing elevates its position within the esteemed international community of learning institutions devoted to transforming the digital environment. Enriching the quality and future applicability of education offered, GBSB Global is committed to cultivating a comprehensive learning ecosystem to arm its students with all the necessary tools and skills needed to incite lifelong learning and develop extensive business acumen.

Business Education (ECBE), Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs in the USA (ACBSP), and is a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Recognized by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education in Malta, GBSB Global continues to get ranked by QS World University Rankings, CEO Magazine, Newsweek, among many others.

Providing innovative business education in English, the school’s new Malta campus offers an array of undergraduate (Bachelor) degree programs with various specialisations. GBSB Global ensures to prepare a diverse and inspired student body to meet and exceed the professional demands of competitive, high value markets worldwide. With its main duty being driving forward innovation and technology, the school gives rise to a new generation of globally minded, highly skilled, and experienced leaders. Both online and on-campus degree programs offer students an inclusive, digitalized academic experience with state-of-the art technology and platforms. The campus boasts digital touch boards, collaborative apps, well-equipped, cooperative study environments, and numerous digital tools for effective learning.

Small group classes limit participation to a maximum of 15 students, supplying individuals with an intimate, safe learning setting where they can liaise with professors and foster independent relationships with their peers. Besides a vast, worldwide network of professional contacts, the esteemed international faculty brings extensive experience to the classroom. With most professors also being executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners across different industries, they are able to provide the students with relevant and practical insights into business and other fields of study, guiding them on how to best navigate the challenges faced in the world of business today.

The breadth of the programming covers FinTech and Digital Business, to Entrepreneurship, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Fashion, Sports Management and beyond. The innovative approach and practical curriculum prepare students for successful careers in popular industries e.g. blockchain and digital finance, e-sports, tourism, e-commerce, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship, particularly relevant considering Malta's advanced tech startup scene. Recognized with Get Qualified Scheme by MEDE, students can claim up to 70% of their tuition investment back upon graduation as an employment tax reduction/waiver.

Whether you already live in Malta or are considering studying abroad, picture yourself embracing a cool, tranquil Mediterranean lifestyle, relishing in a vibrant local culture and seaside landscape, as you balance your student life and professional development. Enjoy the stunning sites and historic landmarks of the beautiful island of innovation, while earning a highly sought-after degree from GBSB Global. Interested in planting roots for a while? Take the first step in the right direction.

The school invites all prospective students to get a taste of GBSB Global experience with the new open webinar series digging into modern business developments. First up, calling all finance lovers to register for the upcoming webinar on "Currencies and Cryptocurrencies”. Tune in online, on the 1st of September 2021, free of charge. Explore this exciting and trending topic, whilst experiencing firsthand this school’s foreword approach to teaching.

Learn more and be sure that a thriving future awaits when you invest in top-quality education at GBSB Global Business School.