Ocado Solutions and Aeon Partnership | Calamatta Cuschieri

Maltese market closed in red on Thursday, with MSE total index ending the session 0.168% lower to 9,672.541 points. Best and only one positive performer was RS2 Software plc, it climb 0.93% to close at 2.16. Biggest fall, of 2.44% was seen from HSBC Bank Malta plc, it closed at 1.20. Followed by MIDI plc which fell 0.77% to close at 0.645. Bank of Valletta plc, Malta International Airport plc and BMIT Technologies plc were active but closed unchanged.

European stocks were slightly lower on Thursday as investors feared a new law passed in Washington could scupper progress made in trade negotiations with Beijing. By the end of trading, the Stoxx 600 was 0.14% lower at 409.25, as Germany's Dax fell by 0.31% to 13,245.58 and the French CAC 40 dropped by 0.24% to 5,912.72. Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 was 0.18% weaker at 7,416.43.

US market was closed on Thursday as Americans feasted on turkey, pie and football on their Thanksgiving Day.

Develop Aeon's online grocery business in Japan using the Ocado Smart Platform.

Aeon is one of Japan's longest-established retailers with almost a century of experience serving Japanese customers. It is also one of Asia's largest retailers, with over 580,000 associates and approximately 100m customers. Aeon operates over 21,000 stores across various businesses, with operations in 14 countries.

Aeon will launch a new online business with Ocado Smart Platform, harnessing Ocado's unique, proprietary customer fulfilment centers and end-to-end software applications to serve millions of customers across Japan.

The agreement plans for the development of a national fulfilment network to serve the whole of the Japanese market, with expected sales capacity of around 600bn JPY by 2030, growing to approximately 1tn JPY by 2035.

Ocado will also provide Aeon with its end-to-end software platform as well as a comprehensive suite of engineering and support services to ensure smooth launch and ongoing development of its ecommerce operations.

Aeon will pay Ocado certain upfront fees upon signing and during the development phase, then ongoing fees linked to both sales achieved and installed capacity within each customer fulfilment centers and service criteria.

This agreement is mutually exclusive in Japan on the basis of Aeon, in the longer term, meeting market share targets or ordering an agreed amount of customer fulfilment centers capacity per annum.

