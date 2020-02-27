Premier Capital to open 12 McDonald's restaurants in 2020

Premier Capital plc, the Maltese-owned developmental licencee for McDonald’s in six European markets, will grow its network by 12 restaurants this year and modernise more existing restaurants in a €28 million investment drive.

These restaurant openings maintain the group’s expansion ambitions to open at least a dozen new restaurants around its footprint every year for the next three years. With this momentum, Premier Capital is on course to operate a total of 190 McDonald’s restaurants by the end of 2022.

Throughout 2019, 12 additional restaurants opened in Greece, the Baltic states, and Romania following an investment of over €23 million, bringing the total McDonald’s restaurants currently operated by the group to 156. More than 780 jobs were created over 12 months so that Premier Capital’s staff complement now exceeds 8,800 people.

Together with its growing McDrive and McCafe operations, the group continued to deploy McDelivery to additional restaurants. Customers are now able to be served to locations of their choice from 87 restaurants in the Baltics, Greece and Romania. With the McDonald’s mobile application successfully introduced in Malta last year, the group is now able to build on digital opportunities to increasingly engage customers in all its markets.

The programme to upgrade all restaurants in Greece and Malta will be completed by the end of this year. All of Romania’s existing restaurants will be upgraded by the end of 2021.

“Premier Capital is on an exciting growth trajectory and we are determined to continue to grow this business sustainably to benefit our shareholders, our people and our customers,” Premier Capital Managing Director Victor Tedesco said.

“The dedication of our team leaders in our six markets, coupled with the passion our restaurant teams display for the brand and its customers, means we are well positioned to reach our objectives and even exceed them. We have successfully fostered a knowledge-sharing culture within the group that allows us to optimise our business planning and to develop leaders with a strong entrepreneurial spirit for today and tomorrow. We are a truly international family dedicated to fulfilling McDonald’s promise to making delicious feel good moments easy for everyone.”