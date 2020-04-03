menu

Government stocks oversubscribed by €100 million in under four hours

85 applications submitted offering more than €400 million for government stocks issued on Friday

massimo_costa
3 April 2020, 7:21pm
by Massimo Costa
The issue value was the biggest recorded in the past seven years
The issue value was the biggest recorded in the past seven years

Government stocks which were issued on Friday were oversubscribed by €100 million, with offers reaching over €400 million.

The stocks were oversubscribed in under four hours, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The issue value was the biggest recorded in the past seven years.

By the closing date at 12pm today, the Treasury received 85 bids with a total nominal value of €403.70 million against the authorised sum on issue of €200 million, which was subject to an over-allotment option for an additional sum up to a maximum of €100 million.

The ministry said that it would in the comings months be offering further opportunities for financial institutions and the public to participate in more stock issuances with a view towards helping the economy return to the state it was in before COVID-19.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Business News
Government stocks oversubscribed by €100 million in under four hours
Business News

Government stocks oversubscribed by €100 million in under four hours
Massimo Costa
HSBC postpones dividend payout on ECB recommendation
Business News

HSBC postpones dividend payout on ECB recommendation
Matthew Agius
Can online gambling be the saviour for the gambling industry?
Business News

Can online gambling be the saviour for the gambling industry?
Monaco Telecom completes Vodafone Malta acquisition for €250 million
Business News

Monaco Telecom completes Vodafone Malta acquisition for €250 million
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.