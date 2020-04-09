Brown's Pharmacy launches free delivery service for POYC customers

Brown's Pharmacy has introduced a free home delivery service for all customers registered under the government's Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) scheme.

The company said it had launched the service as part of its efforts to facilitate access to healthcare necessities, while addressing safety concerns associated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The service - which is being made available from today - can be used by all persons registered with any of the 18 Brown’s Pharmacy outlets across Malta to have medicines and pharmaceutical devices, provided for free by the government, delivered to their door.

All registered POYC clients with Brown’s can contact the outlet they are registered either by calling or through the pharmacy's Facebook Page.

Customers can request to receive their entitlement delivered to their home address, together with any other items they would like to order.

“In these unprecedented times, our clients can be assured to know their safety is our number one priority. By making it easy to get their medication from the safety of their homes, we are protecting the welfare of clients and employees alike, by limiting the number of people visiting our pharmacies. We will be extending our home delivery service to cover our full range of products and services in the coming weeks. Stay Home. Stay Safe. Let us take care of you," Brown's Pharma co-founder and CEO Alexander Fenech said.

Brown's said that the initiative goes hand in hand with other efforts the pharmacy has been putting in place to guarantee continuity of service for its customers, including the installation of a perspex entrance at each outlet's entrance, the provision of health kits to all employees, and the temporary suspension of its health and beauty service.