Hili Company’s container terminal in Latvia receives delivery of large crane

Hili Company’s container terminal in Latvia, Baltic Container Terminal, has received delivery of its newly acquired ship-to-shore crane that will allow the servicing of larger vessels.

With a lifting capacity of 45 tonnes, an outreach of 47m and a lift above quay level of 34m, this crane is part of BCT’s ongoing investment programme to increase capacity, enhance cargo-handling efficiency and support the terminal’s infrastructure.

Produced by Sany, the new crane brings the total number of ship-to-shore cranes at the terminal to five.

The crane will significantly speed up operations at the terminal and is expected to be commissioned in June 2020.

As part of its investment programme, the terminal has also recently commissioned a new warehouse spread over 11,000sq.m, the company said.

This increases the terminal’s warehousing capacity to a total of 31,000sq.m. The new warehouse is 15.3m high, has a storage capacity of 27,370 cubic metres and is served by truck on one side and rail on the other.

Divided in seven sections, the warehouse is heated, insulated and equipped with energy efficient LED lighting.

Hili Company CEO Edward Hili said: “We are committed to delivering on our investment programme at BCT to ensure that we continue to deliver the best possible service to our clients, whose needs remain our focus. These investments also represent an important step in the company’s development as we prepare for the next phase of growth.”