156-year-old family company gets first female CEO

Sarah Zammit Cutajar has been appointed chief executive officer of P. Cutajar & Co., becoming the first female to occupy the post.

Zammit Cutajar represents the fifth generation of the family-owned company which was founded in 1865. Her appointment came into effect on 1 September.

She began her career at P. Cutajar & Co., 28 years ago as a secretary to one of the company directors. She then moved into marketing followed by retail operations. Her last post was company chief operations officer, which she occupied for two years.

P. Cutajar is a leading importer and distributor. It is the local representative of Ferrero, Lavazza, Bacardi Martini, Haagen Dazs and SC Johnson.

The company is also involved in the retail sector operating three Solaris sunglasses shops in Paceville, Sliema and Valletta, as well as a Coccinelle luxury leather goods store in Sliema and two Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream parlours in Paceville and Valletta.

Zammit Cutajar said her long-term goal is to grow the company and maintain its position as one of Malta’s leading family firms.

“I will strive to lead my team forward into the future so that together we will flourish and P. Cutajar will be prepared to be carried on by future generations to come,” she said.