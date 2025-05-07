Archbishop on assisted dying: ‘May our health professionals always be servants of life’

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has weighed in on government’s public consultation on voluntary assisted dying.

“May death and dying continue to be accompanied by a culture of compassionate care,” the Maltese archbishop said on X.

On Wednesday government has launched a public consultation on voluntary assisted dying, proposing a tightly regulated framework limited to mentally competent adults suffering from a terminal illness expected to lead to death within six months.

The consultation document makes clear that euthanasia will not be available to individuals with disabilities, mental health conditions, age-related illnesses such as dementia, or those experiencing social isolation in care homes.

Patients must be over 18, have been resident in Malta for at least 12 months, and must personally request assisted dying. Doctors will be prohibited from suggesting the option to patients.

Scicluna called for palliative care “up to our natural end”.

“May our health professionals always be servants of life with dignity, never dispensers of death,” he said.