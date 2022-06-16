The Convenience Shop to exclusively sell Coop products, under new partnership

The Convenience Shop has partnered up with Coop Italian Food for the exclusive selling in Malta of products under the Coop brand within its outlets.

Coop Italian Food is the international branch of Coop Italy, which operates the largest chain of supermarkets in Italy, and has been created to export Italian food worldwide.

In a statement the Group said it firmly believed that this partnership will be to its own benefit and will allow it to offer its customers access to a wider range of more affordable quality products.

"This cooperation will also allow the Group to sell other types of food and beverages catering for the needs of health and/or environment conscious people, including the ‘Vivi Verde Coop’, which is a line of organically-farmed products which takes into account the impact on the environment, and the ‘Bene-si-Coop’, which is a line of products specifically designed for persons with certain dietary requirements", the Group said.

It said the partnership would also allow the Group to venture into the sale of other items such as pet food (through the ‘Amici Coop’ line of products) and other household and cleaning items (through the ‘Coop Casa’ line of products).

The range of Coop products which shall initially be made available in The Convenience Shop outlets shall include more than 150 items across all the ambient, pet food, and cleaning categories.

The Group said it would gradually introduce other Coop line of products in the future.

"This partnership will further enhance the Group’s mission in continuing to meet the needs of its consumers by ensuring that the Group is able to offer high-quality products at more affordable prices in convenient locations."