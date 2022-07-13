June was airport’s busiest month since October 2019 as upward trend continues

Passenger traffic through Malta International Airport continued its upward trend, with June being the busiest month since October 2019, the company said on Wednesday.

MIA said it welcomed 603,532 passengers last month, marking a recovery of 83.6% of pre-pandemic traffic.

This result was achieved on the back of a recovery of 80.8% in aircraft movements and a recovery of 82.3% in seat capacity, the company said.

It added that the seat load factor for June increased by 1.4% over pre-pandemic levels to stand at 85.5%.

Italy strengthened its top spot position as a source market, followed by the UK, France and Germany. Spain made a return to the top five markets on MIA’s leader board, following an absence of seven months, pushing Poland down to sixth place.

MIA said that overall passenger traffic in the first six months of the year is almost equivalent to the full-year results for 2021.

Between January and June, 2.3 million passengers travelled through MIA, translating to a recovery of 72.1% of the traffic handled during the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, MIA’s board of directors will meet on 27 July to discuss and approve the company’s interim financial statements for the six months that ended on 30 June 2022.