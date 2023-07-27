Business lobby claims Pozzallo route unfairly targeted by Customs over non-EU cars

The Maltese-Italian Chamber of Commerce has claimed a Customs’ notice on importation of non-EU vehicles arriving from Sicily via ferry, is unfairly targeting the Pozzallo service only.

The MICC claimed the notice from Customs on used cars hailing from non-EU countries of import had been issued for the Pozzallo ferry service to Malta, but not for other ports in Catania, Marseille, Genoa, Bari, or even Greece.

Customs has informed economic operators and private individuals of their obligation to declare all non-EU vehicles, including goods, arriving via catamaran on the Sicily-Malta route, when intended for market or private use, prior to or upon arrival in Malta and not after removing or driving them inland. Failure to comply with this requirement may lead to legal action and potential seizure of the cars.

“This selective approach raises concerns of discrimination within the European Union based on the principle of the free movement of goods,” the Chamber said.

“The principle of the free movement of goods is a fundamental tenet of the European Union, ensuring that all member states treat goods from other member states equally, without discrimination.

“Stopping vehicles and goods without a well-founded suspicion upon arriving from another EU port is, in itself, a breach of the EU concept of the free movement of persons, goods, and services. At the end of the day, individuals should follow EU regulations but should not be stopped at a border where, in fact, there should not be one.”

The Chamber said it was imperative that Customs procedures are applied consistently and without bias, to maintain fair and equitable treatment for all economic operators and individuals within the EU. “Imagining a scenario where vehicles or goods from non-EU territories are systematically stopped and subjected to specific requirements only based on the mode of transportation or the specific port of entry within the EU would be contrary to the principles of a unified and integrated European market,” the Chamber said.

It called on the authorities to address the issue promptly and ensure that future communications and regulations are developed and applied in a non-discriminatory manner, in full compliance with the principles of the European Union.