Bolt rolls out new trip safety features

Riders and drivers using the Bolt platform will now have the ability to call emergency services, share their trip and record audio through an in-app notification.

Bolt is rolling out new trip safety monitoring features for ride-hailing vehicles that will allow its in-house safety team to automatically engage with riders and drivers in-app if a vehicle remains still for too long.

Ryan Mahoney, Bolt’s country general manager for Malta, said the company regularly invests in new products and features to improve Bolt’s safety ecosystem.

“Rolling out new trip safety monitoring features is the latest upgrade to our ongoing efforts to make it as easy as possible for drivers and riders to seek support if they ever need it during a Bolt trip, and identify anything out of the ordinary in order to help prevent unlikely safety cases from happening in the first place.”

Other planned safety monitoring features include route deviation and delayed ride completion.

Bolt had already introduced rider safety features, including trip sharing for real-time location sharing with friends and family, and an emergency assist button that allows riders to quickly and discreetly alert emergency services or private security partners.