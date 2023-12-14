HSBC UK to close Swatar call centre, 200 people to be made redundant

HSBC UK will be closing its Swatar call centre by June 2024, with 200 people set to be made redundant by the bank.

Workers were informed on Thursday that the bank plans on closing the centre “to achieve further consolidation and rationalisation of regional contact centres”, a press statement reads.

“The decision to close the contact centre operations follows an extensive review of the locations that serve HSBC UK Bank plc customers,” the company said.

Around 200 people currently employed at the call centre will be made redundant. MaltaToday is informed that 60 of these workers are Maltese.

HSBC added that local Authorities have held discussions to explore the possibility of impacted employees moving to new opportunities at other local contact centres.

The decision will have no impact on HSBC Bank Malta plc, which is a separate company to HSBC Global Services (UK) Limited Malta Branch (HSMB)

HSMB serves HSBC UK Bank plc exclusively, providing customer service and customer due diligence to UK customers.

Economy ministry steps in

The Economy Ministry said that it will act as an interlocutor between workers and private companies that offer similar work opportunities, so that redundant employees can remain in their line of work.

"Those employees who will no longer work with HSBC can find an alternative career at other companies immediately, and continue using their skills," the ministry said in a statement.