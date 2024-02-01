Census: 76% of CEOs are male

In the past decade women have gained greater visibility in the board rooms but this progress was not enough to challenge male dominance in top posts.

Census data shows that men account for 76% of Malta’s 9,033 CEO’s and senior officials, down from 81% in 2011.

In the past decade the number of female CEOs and senior officials, including legislators has increased from 1,104 to 2,175. But while 4% of all males over the age of 15 occupy such positions, only 2% of women do likewise.

Moreover, while in 2011 the women accounted for less than one fifth of CEOs and senior officials (19%), they now account for nearly a fourth (24%). But women are still a minority on major companies' boardrooms.

Moreover, women account for just over a third (36%) of Malta’s 30,982 managers, up from 27% in 2011. Women also account for 22% of all employers up from 15% in 2011 and for 31% of self-employed people with no employees of their own, up from just 20% in 2011.

But the situation is more promising for women in younger age groups. In fact, women account for 26% of all employers aged under 40 and for 34% of self-employed aged under 40.

The census breakdown shows that 42% of all CEOs and top management posts are over 50 years of age as was the case in 2011. Only 5% are under 30, and 22% are aged 30-40. The largest chunk (31.1%) are aged between 40 and 49.

And while 4% of the population of the Northern, North Harbour and Western regions occupy top positions, the percentage falls to 2.8% in Gozo and to 2% in the two southern regions.

The census also shows that the principal occupation of 56,112 of women aged over 15 is taking care of the house and family. These include 18,002 women under the age of 60. The census also shows that there are only 4,130 men whose principal occupation is taking care of their house. Of these only 520 were aged under 60.

But the survey suggests that the traditional housewife is a dying breed. While 26% of all women assume this role, only 5.5% of women aged under 40 do likewise.